Growing calls for Emmanuel Macron to resign over crisis

French government survival uncertain as opposition demands Macron’s exit
  • French President Emmanuel Macron is facing a significant political crisis, with his authority diminishing and calls for his resignation following the recent collapse of his government.
  • Two of Macron's former prime ministers, Édouard Philippe and Gabriel Attal, have publicly distanced themselves from his leadership, with Attal expressing a lack of understanding regarding Macron's decisions.
  • Philippe suggested Macron should call early presidential elections and step down after the 2026 budget, despite Macron's stated intention to complete his term in 2027.
  • The crisis intensified with the abrupt resignation of Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, Macron's fourth PM since the dissolution of parliament, whose newly formed cabinet collapsed within 14 hours.
  • With record-low approval ratings, Macron's rivals are proposing options such as resignation, new elections, or 'cohabitation' with a prime minister from an opposing party, amidst widespread public disenchantment.
