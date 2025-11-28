Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Backlash mounts over workers’ rights U-turn as Starmer accused of ‘complete betrayal’

Labour U-turn on workers' rights reform was pragmatic decision, says Phillipson
  • The Labour government has been accused of betraying a manifesto pledge after abandoning plans to give workers day-one protection against unfair dismissal.
  • Ministers initially proposed cutting the qualifying period for unfair dismissal claims to the first day of employment but have now revised this to six months of service.
  • This U-turn has sparked significant backlash from Labour backbenchers and unions, who argue it is a "complete betrayal" and a broken promise.
  • Government ministers defended the change as a necessary compromise reached with unions and employers, stating it aligns with the manifesto's commitment to consultation.
  • While business groups welcomed the concession, some Labour MPs and union leaders have vowed to campaign for the reversal of this decision, calling it a "sellout" and "unacceptable".
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in