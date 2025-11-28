Backlash mounts over workers’ rights U-turn as Starmer accused of ‘complete betrayal’
- The Labour government has been accused of betraying a manifesto pledge after abandoning plans to give workers day-one protection against unfair dismissal.
- Ministers initially proposed cutting the qualifying period for unfair dismissal claims to the first day of employment but have now revised this to six months of service.
- This U-turn has sparked significant backlash from Labour backbenchers and unions, who argue it is a "complete betrayal" and a broken promise.
- Government ministers defended the change as a necessary compromise reached with unions and employers, stating it aligns with the manifesto's commitment to consultation.
- While business groups welcomed the concession, some Labour MPs and union leaders have vowed to campaign for the reversal of this decision, calling it a "sellout" and "unacceptable".