Endangered big cats receive advanced CT scan following unexplained mobility problems

Tiger undergoes specialist CT scan at zoo
  • Endangered big cats at The Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent underwent specialist CT scans due to persistent, undiagnosed mobility issues.
  • Four-year-old Amur tiger, Luca, a mainland clouded leopard named Django, and a Southern African cheetah called Mo were sedated for the tests in a mobile unit.
  • The scans were conducted to diagnose the cause of their unexplained mobility problems, which have so far evaded diagnosis.
  • Veterinary radiographers will analyse the results and are expected to disclose their findings within approximately two weeks.
  • Watch the video in full above.
