Ofgem to wipe thousands of household energy bill debts off
- Ofgem has announced plans to "reset and reform" the UK's growing energy debt, aiming to write off up to £500 million of historic arrears.
- This initiative could assist approximately 195,000 individuals struggling with energy debt accumulated during the ongoing crisis.
- A new £5 charge is expected to be added to household energy bills to help suppliers recover uncollected sums, though this could be lower based on scheme uptake.
- The total money owed to energy suppliers by households in England, Scotland, and Wales reached a record £4.4 billion by the end of June.
- The first phase of the debt relief scheme is set to launch early next year, targeting households on means-tested benefits with over £100 of energy crisis debt.