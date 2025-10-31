1.9 million Brits are owed energy credit refund – how to claim it
- Ofgem and Energy UK are urging consumers to reclaim £240 million in forgotten energy credit held in closed accounts.
- People who have moved house in the last five years may be owed money due to unrefunded credit balances.
- Approximately 1.9 million closed energy accounts currently hold credit that has not been returned to customers.
- Consumers are advised to contact their old energy suppliers, check final bills or log into old accounts to claim any outstanding funds.
- Delays in refunds often occur because customers have not updated their contact details with their previous energy providers.