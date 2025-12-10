Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man suffers stroke from excessive daily energy drinks

Study reveals caffeinated energy drink risks
  • Doctors have suggested that consuming high-caffeine energy drinks could potentially lead to a stroke by elevating blood pressure.
  • A case study detailed a man in his 50s who suffered a stroke and alarmingly high blood pressure, attributed to his daily consumption of eight energy drinks.
  • His blood pressure returned to normal and medication was no longer needed after he stopped drinking the high-caffeine beverages.
  • Medical professionals concluded that the patient's excessive energy drink intake was a significant contributing factor to his secondary hypertension and subsequent stroke.
  • The Government has announced a ban on high-caffeine energy drinks for under-16s, with doctors advocating for further regulation and specific questioning by healthcare professionals.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in