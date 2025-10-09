Electricity from Europe could be used to power British homes
- Great Britain's National Energy System Operator (Neso) has warned of potential "tight days" for energy supply this winter,
- Despite reporting the strongest electricity margins since 2020, Neso said imported electricity from Europe could be used “when required” to power homes and businesses.
- National Gas confirmed that Great Britain has sufficient gas supply capability for peak demand, anticipating a 3 per cent reduction in gas demand compared to last winter, though some "tighter periods" may require industry support.
- However, the country's gas storage capacity has decreased significantly as the Rough storage site, which provides about half of Britain's storage, is no longer storing gas.
- This cessation at the Rough site, due to financial viability concerns, increases Great Britain's reliance on imported liquified natural gas (LNG) to cover demand spikes.