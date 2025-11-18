Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Relief for Britons as energy bills set to drop by £22

Cornwall Insight said energy regulator Ofgem’s price cap is expected to dip 1% in January
Cornwall Insight said energy regulator Ofgem’s price cap is expected to dip 1% in January (PA Wire)
  • UK households are forecast to see a slight reduction in energy bills from January, with Ofgem's price cap predicted to decrease by 1 per cent.
  • This reduction, according to Cornwall Insight, will result in an average annual saving of £22, bringing the typical household bill down to £1,733.
  • The predicted fall is attributed to a slight drop in wholesale energy prices, despite the expected introduction of a Nuclear Regulated Asset Base levy.
  • However, experts caution that this relief will be short-lived, with the price cap expected to rise again from April.
  • The April increase is estimated to be around £75 annually for an average household, primarily due to rising charges for energy network operation and maintenance.
