Drones to gather evidence on illegal waste dumping from air
- Waste crime teams across the UK will deploy drones equipped with advanced laser mapping technology to identify illegal waste dumps from the air, as announced by the government.
- The Environment Agency (EA) has formed a dedicated “drones squad” of 33 trained pilots to gather evidence for prosecuting environmental offenders.
- A new screening tool will allow officers to cross-reference lorry licence applications against waste permit records to detect suspicious activity.
- The Joint Unit for Waste Crime has expanded its specialist team from 13 to 20 members to collaborate with law enforcement and dismantle organised crime networks.
- These measures follow an increase in waste crime across the country, with the government boosting the Environment Agency's enforcement budget by over 50 per cent to £15.6 million this year.
