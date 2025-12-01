Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Certain wood burners could be banned under new environmental plans

Rules for wood burners could be tightened to lower their smoke emissions
Rules for wood burners could be tightened to lower their smoke emissions (Alamy/PA)
  • The UK government will consult on tightening rules for wood burners and solid fuel stoves to reduce smoke emissions, as part of its updated environmental improvement plan (EIP).
  • The EIP introduces a stricter target to cut fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations by 30% by 2030 compared to 2018 levels, bringing standards in line with the EU.
  • Rosamund Kissi-Debrah, a leading clean air campaigner, welcomed the new PM2.5 goal as a positive step towards better air quality.
  • Additional EIP measures include targets to restore 250,000 hectares of habitats, reduce invasive species by 50% by 2030, and consult on methane-suppressing cow feed.
  • The plan allocates £500 million for landscape recovery projects, £85 million for peatland restoration, and £3 million to enhance public access to nature.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in