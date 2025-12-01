Certain wood burners could be banned under new environmental plans
- The UK government will consult on tightening rules for wood burners and solid fuel stoves to reduce smoke emissions, as part of its updated environmental improvement plan (EIP).
- The EIP introduces a stricter target to cut fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations by 30% by 2030 compared to 2018 levels, bringing standards in line with the EU.
- Rosamund Kissi-Debrah, a leading clean air campaigner, welcomed the new PM2.5 goal as a positive step towards better air quality.
- Additional EIP measures include targets to restore 250,000 hectares of habitats, reduce invasive species by 50% by 2030, and consult on methane-suppressing cow feed.
- The plan allocates £500 million for landscape recovery projects, £85 million for peatland restoration, and £3 million to enhance public access to nature.