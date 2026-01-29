Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Influencer confirms death of daughter with West syndrome

Influencer Erin Oudshoorn announced the death of her six-year-old daughter, Lulu, on Instagram
Influencer Erin Oudshoorn announced the death of her six-year-old daughter, Lulu, on Instagram (Instagram/little.lulu.love)
  • Australian influencer Erin Oudshoorn announced the death of her six-year-old daughter, Lulu, who “passed away peacefully in our arms”.
  • Lulu was diagnosed with West syndrome, a “rare and catastrophic form of epilepsy”, at 11 months old.
  • Oudshoorn had chronicled Lulu's health journey and struggles with spasms and seizures on her Instagram page, @little.lulu.love.
  • Doctors had informed Oudshoorn that Lulu's condition was incurable and that her brain had not formed properly in utero.
  • Oudshoorn used her platform to raise awareness for West syndrome through the 'Lulu Love Project', receiving an outpouring of tributes from followers.
