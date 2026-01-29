Influencer confirms death of daughter with West syndrome
- Australian influencer Erin Oudshoorn announced the death of her six-year-old daughter, Lulu, who “passed away peacefully in our arms”.
- Lulu was diagnosed with West syndrome, a “rare and catastrophic form of epilepsy”, at 11 months old.
- Oudshoorn had chronicled Lulu's health journey and struggles with spasms and seizures on her Instagram page, @little.lulu.love.
- Doctors had informed Oudshoorn that Lulu's condition was incurable and that her brain had not formed properly in utero.
- Oudshoorn used her platform to raise awareness for West syndrome through the 'Lulu Love Project', receiving an outpouring of tributes from followers.
