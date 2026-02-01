New Epstein files spark call for Met Police to reopen Andrew probe
- US lawyer Gloria Allred, who has represented 27 of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, has urged the Metropolitan Police to reopen their investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
- It comes after the US Department of Justice released three million documents relating to its investigation into Epstein on Friday, which appeared to include pictures of Andrew.
- Emails between Andrew and Epstein appeared to show them discussing a “beautiful” Russian woman and an invitation to Buckingham Palace.
- A second woman has made a claim that she was sent to the UK by Epstein in 2010 for a sexual encounter with Andrew; no evidence has been offered to support the allegation.
- The Met Police previously decided against a criminal investigation in December, citing a lack of additional evidence, and had also declined to investigate on multiple prior occasions.
