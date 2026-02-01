Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New Epstein files spark call for Met Police to reopen Andrew probe

Photos from Epstein files appear to show Andrew on floor with woman
  • US lawyer Gloria Allred, who has represented 27 of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, has urged the Metropolitan Police to reopen their investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
  • It comes after the US Department of Justice released three million documents relating to its investigation into Epstein on Friday, which appeared to include pictures of Andrew.
  • Emails between Andrew and Epstein appeared to show them discussing a “beautiful” Russian woman and an invitation to Buckingham Palace.
  • A second woman has made a claim that she was sent to the UK by Epstein in 2010 for a sexual encounter with Andrew; no evidence has been offered to support the allegation.
  • The Met Police previously decided against a criminal investigation in December, citing a lack of additional evidence, and had also declined to investigate on multiple prior occasions.
