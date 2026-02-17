MPs could investigate Andrew’s trade envoy work amid Epstein links
- The chairman of the cross-party Business and Trade Committee, Liam Byrne, stated that MPs could investigate Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's work as a trade envoy.
- Mr Byrne indicated that “nothing is off the table” regarding a potential inquiry, with the committee set to discuss options next week.
- This follows documents from the US Department of Justice appearing to show Andrew sharing confidential reports from his trade envoy role with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
- Sir Vince Cable, a former business secretary, called the alleged activity “totally unacceptable” and suggested an investigation for possible corruption.
- Thames Valley Police have already held discussions with the Crown Prosecution Service regarding the allegations that Andrew shared confidential reports.
