MPs could investigate Andrew’s trade envoy work amid Epstein links

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ex partner says not being named in Epstein files is an 'insult'
  • The chairman of the cross-party Business and Trade Committee, Liam Byrne, stated that MPs could investigate Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's work as a trade envoy.
  • Mr Byrne indicated that “nothing is off the table” regarding a potential inquiry, with the committee set to discuss options next week.
  • This follows documents from the US Department of Justice appearing to show Andrew sharing confidential reports from his trade envoy role with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Sir Vince Cable, a former business secretary, called the alleged activity “totally unacceptable” and suggested an investigation for possible corruption.
  • Thames Valley Police have already held discussions with the Crown Prosecution Service regarding the allegations that Andrew shared confidential reports.
