Mandelson warned Epstein to stay away from Andrew, emails show

Michael Wolff and Mike Johnson comments this week may have foreshadowed Trump-Epstein email bombshell
  • Newly released emails indicate Peter Mandelson maintained contact with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein until at least 2016.
  • The correspondence reveals Mandelson joked with Epstein about his birthday eight years after Epstein was sentenced for soliciting prostitution from a minor.
  • The emails also suggest Mandelson warned Epstein to stay away from Prince Andrew, with Epstein acknowledging Mandelson was 'right about staying away from Andrew'.
  • Labour leader Keir Starmer sacked Mandelson from a potential role as UK ambassador to the US following the publication of these and earlier supportive emails to Epstein.
  • Starmer has since ruled out any future government appointments for Lord Mandelson, despite claims from Mandelson's allies that he disclosed the relationship during his vetting.
