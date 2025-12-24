Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

FBI sought to interview Andrew about second sex offender

  • The FBI sought to interview Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as part of investigations into Canadian tycoon Peter Nygard, who was jailed in 2024 for sexually assaulting four women.
  • A letter from April 2020 requested Andrew's voluntary interview, noting his visit to Nygard's Caribbean resort, Nygard Cay, in 2000, where Nygard allegedly trafficked victims.
  • Authorities clarified that Andrew was not a target but sought information on Nygard and his alleged knowledge of Ghislaine Maxwell recruiting women for paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Other recently released Epstein files include emails from "The Invisible Man" (believed to be Andrew) to Maxwell, discussing "inappropriate friends" and "two legged sight seeing".
  • Andrew has always denied wrongdoing; he stepped down from royal duties in 2019 and settled a civil sexual assault claim with Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre in 2022.
