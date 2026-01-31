PM calls on Andrew to testify about links to Epstein
- Sir Keir Starmer says that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should be prepared to testify before the US Congress regarding his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
- The prime minister said that Andrew should share information in whatever form he is asked, prioritising Epstein's victims.
- New files released by the US Department of Justice include images appearing to show Andrew crouched over and touching an unidentified woman.
- Further disclosures suggest Andrew exchanged emails with Epstein about a beautiful Russian woman and extended an invitation to Buckingham Palace.
- Lord Mandelson also features in the released files, with emails showing a £10,000 transfer from Epstein related to his husband's attendance at the British School of Osteopathy.
