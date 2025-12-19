Bill Clinton appears in multiple photos in Epstein files
- Former President Bill Clinton appears in several photos in the Epstein files, released by the Justice Department Friday.
- The documents are part of government investigations into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019. He was accused of abusing women and girls for years in a sex trafficking ring.
- Clinton was friends with Epstein at one point but the former president has said he had no involvement with Epstein’s crimes.
- Being photographed with Epstein, or appearing in the Epstein files does not mean they participated in Epstein’s crimes or knew of them.
- In one photo, Clinton is seen alongside singers Michael Jackson and Diana Ross, while in another, he and Epstein are standing side by side and smiling; a third shows the former president in a hot tub.