Brexit a ‘return to tribalism’ Epstein wrote after UK voted to leave EU
- Newly released documents from the Epstein files suggest convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein celebrated Britain's decision to leave the European Union in 2016, describing it as a "return to tribalism" in an email to tech billionaire Peter Thiel.
- The documents also include accusations that Labour peer Peter Mandelson leaked sensitive government information to Epstein and offered to lobby ministers over a tax on bankers' bonuses in 2009.
- Both Reform UK and the SNP have reported the 2009 email exchange involving Lord Mandelson to the police, with the Met Police confirming they will review the reports to determine if they meet the criminal threshold for investigation.
- The files further reveal that Epstein spent years attempting to secure an audience with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is mentioned over a thousand times in the latest release.
- The Liberal Democrats have called for a statutory inquiry into how Epstein gained access to the "heart of the British political establishment", citing concerns about national security and the need for justice for victims.
