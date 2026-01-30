Epstein files: 3 million additional documents released by DOJ
- The Justice Department is releasing over 3 million additional pages from investigations into Jeffrey Epstein, including more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images.
- This disclosure is part of ongoing efforts under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, aiming to reveal what the government knew about the financier's sexual abuse and high-profile connections.
- The latest batch of documents, posted to the department's website, follows an initial release in December.
- Officials were reviewing 5.2 million documents, including duplicates, to redact sensitive information and protect the identities of victims.
- Previous releases included flight logs featuring Donald Trump and photographs of Bill Clinton, neither of whom has been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks