Ghislaine Maxwell makes new claim about Epstein associates
- Ghislaine Maxwell alleged in court documents that 25 male associates of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein made "secret settlements" to avoid prosecution.
- This claim was made in a December habeas corpus petition by Maxwell's lawyers, seeking to overturn her 2021 conviction for sex trafficking and grooming minors.
- Maxwell's legal team argued that new evidence of these confidential settlements and alleged prosecutorial misconduct would have prevented her conviction.
- The allegations coincide with delays in the Department of Justice's release of the Epstein files, despite the Epstein Files Transparency Act mandating full disclosure by 19 December.
- Only a small portion of the two million documents has been published, with some already naming high-profile individuals.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks