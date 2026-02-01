Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Millions more Epstein files yet to be released, says lawmaker

John Bowden in Washington D.C.
Photos from Epstein files appear to show Andrew on floor with woman
  • Rep. Ro Khanna says that the US Department of Justice has released only about half of the requested documents from the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, despite a congressional mandate.
  • Khanna, who co-led the effort to compel the release with Republican Thomas Massie, warned that Attorney General Pam Bondi could face impeachment or contempt charges if the remaining files are not made public.
  • The recently published documents, totalling 3.5 million pages, include mentions of wealthy individuals, tech and finance leaders, and politicians.
  • Khanna and Massie have requested a meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to discuss alleged improper redactions and the status of the outstanding documents.
  • Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's confidante and former partner, is scheduled for a deposition with the House Oversight Committee later this month, where she is expected to plead the Fifth Amendment.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in