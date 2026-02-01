Millions more Epstein files yet to be released, says lawmaker
- Rep. Ro Khanna says that the US Department of Justice has released only about half of the requested documents from the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, despite a congressional mandate.
- Khanna, who co-led the effort to compel the release with Republican Thomas Massie, warned that Attorney General Pam Bondi could face impeachment or contempt charges if the remaining files are not made public.
- The recently published documents, totalling 3.5 million pages, include mentions of wealthy individuals, tech and finance leaders, and politicians.
- Khanna and Massie have requested a meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to discuss alleged improper redactions and the status of the outstanding documents.
- Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's confidante and former partner, is scheduled for a deposition with the House Oversight Committee later this month, where she is expected to plead the Fifth Amendment.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks