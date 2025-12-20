Epstein victim was called a liar for years. Newly released files now confirm her story
- Newly released documents confirm that Maria Farmer warned the FBI in 1996 about Jeffrey Epstein seeking child pornography, a decade before the agency began its investigation.
- Farmer, who accused Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell of sexual assault, stated she had waited 30 years for her report to be acknowledged, adding, "They can't call me a liar anymore."
- Her 1996 report alleged Epstein stole photos of her 12- and 16-year-old sisters and threatened to burn down her house if she told anyone.
- Farmer filed a lawsuit against the FBI in May, claiming the bureau "did absolutely nothing" to act on her warnings until it was too late.
- She said she faced threats and claims that she was inventing her story for years before the report finally came to light as part of the Epstein files released by the Department of Justice Friday.