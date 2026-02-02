Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Epstein files reveal his desperate yearslong attempt to court Putin

Jeffrey Epstein chases women around his island home in new files release
  • Paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein spent years attempting to secure a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to emails released by the US Department of Justice.
  • Putin is mentioned 1,055 times in the latest release of over three million Epstein documents, detailing the financier's persistent efforts from the early 2010s until 2018.
  • Epstein sought to discuss foreign investment in Russia with Putin, enlisting figures such as former Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjorn Jagland to help arrange an audience.
  • Despite numerous attempts, including inviting Putin to dinner with Bill Gates and cancelling a planned meeting in St Petersburg, it is unclear if Epstein ever successfully met the Russian leader.
  • Separately, the files reveal an email exchange where Epstein arranged a dinner between Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and a 26-year-old Russian woman.
