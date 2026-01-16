Bondi defends Trump administration’s delayed release of Epstein files
- Attorney General Pam Bondi defended the Department of Justice's (DOJ) efforts to release the Epstein files, despite missing the December 19 statutory deadline.
- Bondi stated that over 500 reviewers are processing millions of pages daily, citing “glitches” and the need to protect victim privacy as reasons for the delays.
- Only approximately 12,000 of the more than 2 million documents mandated by the Epstein Files Transparency Act have been released to date.
- Congressmen Ro Khan and Thomas Massie have requested a federal court appoint a special master to oversee the document release, expressing a lack of trust in the DOJ's handling.
- Epstein survivors have also raised concerns about selective redactions, alleging that names of alleged abusers are protected while survivors' identifying details are exposed.