Police investigate private flights linked to Epstein at UK airport

Epstein survivor thought she was 'going to die' while being assaulted on paedophile's private jet
  • Essex Police are assessing information concerning private flights linked to Jeffrey Epstein that departed from or landed at Stansted Airport.
  • A BBC investigation in December found nearly 90 flights connected to Epstein arrived at or left UK airports between the early 1990s and 2018.
  • Some of these flights reportedly carried British women who claim they were abused by Epstein, with three allegedly trafficked women named in flight records.
  • Former prime minister Gordon Brown recently called for British police to urgently re-examine claims of women or girls being trafficked to the UK on these flights.
  • Brown noted that Epstein's jet, the 'Lolita Express', made 15 flights to or from UK airports after his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a child.
