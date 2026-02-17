Police investigate private flights linked to Epstein at UK airport
- Essex Police are assessing information concerning private flights linked to Jeffrey Epstein that departed from or landed at Stansted Airport.
- A BBC investigation in December found nearly 90 flights connected to Epstein arrived at or left UK airports between the early 1990s and 2018.
- Some of these flights reportedly carried British women who claim they were abused by Epstein, with three allegedly trafficked women named in flight records.
- Former prime minister Gordon Brown recently called for British police to urgently re-examine claims of women or girls being trafficked to the UK on these flights.
- Brown noted that Epstein's jet, the 'Lolita Express', made 15 flights to or from UK airports after his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a child.
