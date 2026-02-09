Epstein survivors unite during Super Bowl advert as they demand release of remaining files
- Jeffrey Epstein survivors appeared in a television advert ahead of Super Bowl LX, demanding the US Justice Department release remaining files.
- The advert, unveiled by World Without Exploitation on Sunday, 8 February, featured several women presenting younger photographs of themselves.
- The women declared, 'this girl deserves the truth', highlighting their demand for transparency.
- Eight survivors collectively called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to make the outstanding records public.
- The Justice Department states that withheld files either reveal victims’ identities, contain child pornography, or could interfere with ongoing federal investigations.
