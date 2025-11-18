Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What’s next as House passes bill to release Epstein files

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide on August 10, 2019, at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City.
Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide on August 10, 2019, at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
  • The House of Representatives has voted to compel the Justice Department to release the remaining documents from the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Republicans and President Donald Trump had for months attempted to prevent the House from voting on this measure.
  • The documents pertain to Epstein’s alleged child sex trafficking ring and his connections to high-profile individuals.
  • Survivors of Epstein were present for the vote, with many criticizing the president for not releasing the files without congressional action.
  • A single Republican voted against the measure and the bill will now be sent to the Senate for a vote.
