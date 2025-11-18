When the Epstein files vote will take place as Trump says he wants them released
- The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on Tuesday afternoon on whether to compel the Justice Department to release all files pertaining to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
- The vote is expected to occur between 2pm and 8.15pm ET, with some lawmakers anticipating a unanimous decision.
- Donald Trump confirmed he would sign a bill to release the Jeffrey Epstein files in full if it successfully passes both the House and Senate.
- Trump subsequently distanced himself from Epstein, stating he had 'nothing to do with' the pedophile.
- He claimed Epstein's friends were predominantly Democrats, citing individuals such as Larry Summers and Bill Clinton.