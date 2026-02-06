Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison life seen in new Epstein files video

Video of Ghislaine Maxwell inside prison cell released in Epstein files
  • Ten hours of footage showing Ghislaine Maxwell's mundane life inside a prison cell have been released as part of the latest batch of documents from the US investigation of Jeffrey Epstein.
  • The video, dated July 2020, depicts Maxwell dressed in an orange tracksuit and trainers at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.
  • At the time, Maxwell was being held after her arrest and was awaiting a decision on her bail application.
  • The footage provides insight into her prison routine, showing her lying down for long periods and reading a book.
  • Maxwell was convicted in 2021 on five counts related to sex trafficking and grooming minors, and subsequently sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022.
