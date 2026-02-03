Lib Dems call for national inquiry into Epstein’s links with Mandelson
- The Liberal Democrats have called for a statutory public inquiry into Jeffrey Epstein's influence within the British political establishment.
- This demand follows revelations from the Epstein files suggesting Lord Peter Mandelson leaked market-sensitive information from the government and also indicate that Epstein had ties with Vladimir Putin and Russia.
- Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey stated that victims and their families deserve the full truth and accountability.
- Davey emphasised that a full public inquiry with powers to compel witnesses is essential to restore public trust and prevent future corruption, citing national security concerns.
- Peter Mandelson has insisted he will not “hide under a rock” despite the “shocking” email revelations related to his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
