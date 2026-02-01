Peter Mandelson quits Labour Party over Epstein ‘furore’
- Lord Peter Mandelson has resigned from the Labour Party, saying that he does not wish to "cause further embarrassment" over his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
- His decision follows a weekend of growing pressure after the release of US Department of Justice documents, known as the Epstein files, which featured conversations between Mandelson and Epstein.
- Lord Mandelson informed Labour Party general secretary Hollie Ridley of his resignation from the party membership on Sunday evening.
- He mentioned allegations, which he believes to be false, that Epstein made financial payments to him 20 years ago, and said that he needs to investigate these claims.
- The peer expressed regret and sorrow over being further linked to the "understandable furore" surrounding Epstein.
