Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Peter Mandelson quits Labour Party over Epstein ‘furore’

Lord Mandelson warned ‘this is the end’ by friend Trevor Phillips during TV address
  • Lord Peter Mandelson has resigned from the Labour Party, saying that he does not wish to "cause further embarrassment" over his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
  • His decision follows a weekend of growing pressure after the release of US Department of Justice documents, known as the Epstein files, which featured conversations between Mandelson and Epstein.
  • Lord Mandelson informed Labour Party general secretary Hollie Ridley of his resignation from the party membership on Sunday evening.
  • He mentioned allegations, which he believes to be false, that Epstein made financial payments to him 20 years ago, and said that he needs to investigate these claims.
  • The peer expressed regret and sorrow over being further linked to the "understandable furore" surrounding Epstein.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in