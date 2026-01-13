Lord Mandelson apologises to Epstein victims in abrupt U-turn
- Lord Peter Mandelson has issued an "unequivocal" apology to Jeffrey Epstein's victims for maintaining his friendship with the paedophile financier after his 2008 conviction.
- The direct apology, which came on Monday evening, followed a less direct statement on Sunday where he apologised for a system that failed victims, but not for his personal association with Epstein.
- Lord Mandelson admitted he was "wrong to believe him" and continue their association, saying that he was ignorant of Epstein's crimes due to the lies he was told.
- Emails revealed the extent of their continued friendship, with Lord Mandelson advising Epstein to "fight for early release" and saying "I think the world of you" before Epstein's jail sentence.
- Lord Mandelson had previously described his continued loyalty to the financier as a "most terrible mistake" and suggested Epstein excluded him from the "sexual side" of his life because he is gay.