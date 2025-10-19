Prince Andrew’s email to Epstein made Emily Maitlis feel ‘quite sick’
- Broadcaster Emily Maitlis has revealed she was deeply unsettled by a newly surfaced email from Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein.
- The email to the convicted sex paedophile reportedly contained the phrases “we are in this together” and urged them to “play some more soon”.
- This communication she says directly contradicts Prince Andrew's on-camera claim during his 2019 Newsnight interview that he had severed ties with Epstein.
- Ms Maitlis said that reading the email forces her, and the public, to re-evaluate the reliability of everything Prince Andrew said in that broadcast.