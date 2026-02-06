Epstein was ‘set to own stake in Sarah Ferguson’s brand’ after child sex offence conviction
- Paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein was set to own a 51 per cent majority stake in Sarah Ferguson’s women’s empowerment brand, Mother’s Army, according to documents released by the US Department of Justice.
- Work on the company, intended to “amplify the voices of mothers” and tackle “tougher issues,” began in 2009, after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for child sex offences.
- Business plans outlined in email exchanges revealed revenue would come from book deals, children’s TV programmes, and speaking fees, with Ms Ferguson slated to receive a $250,000 salary.
- Emails from 2009 and 2010 showed Ms Ferguson's close relationship with Epstein, including her referring to him as “the brother I have always wished for” and asking him to trademark Mother’s Army.
- By late September 2011, Epstein was no longer part of the project, with an email asking if he wanted to keep or discard materials made for the brand.
