MAGA candidate identified as owner of Epstein’s Zorro Ranch
- Don Huffines, a businessman and self-described “MAGA Trump Republican” who is running for Texas comptroller, has been identified as the owner of Jeffrey Epstein’s former Zorro Ranch in New Mexico according to records obtained by The Santa Fe New Mexican.
- The infamous property, where Epstein abused victims, was sold in 2023 for an undisclosed amount to San Rafael Ranch LLC, which the newspaper has now traced to Huffines through public records requests.
- Initially valued at $27.5million, the ranch was later reduced to $13.4 million after the purchasing LLC argued Epstein's “notoriety” merited a lower price.
- Huffines' campaign manager has now stated the property was bought at a public auction, with proceeds benefiting Epstein's victims. Campaign spokesperson Allen Blakemore said in a statement the family had not visited it prior to the purchase.
- The revelation comes as New Mexico lawmakers are pushing for a “truth commission” to investigate events at the ranch during Epstein's ownership.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks