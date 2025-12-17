UK could rejoin EU Erasmus student exchange programme
- The UK is reportedly poised to rejoin the European Union's Erasmus student exchange scheme, with an official announcement anticipated as early as Wednesday.
- This re-entry would enable British university students and those undertaking vocational training to participate in the programme as soon as January 2027.
- Negotiations, initiated by Sir Keir Starmer's government as part of a post-Brexit reset, focused on establishing mutually agreed financial terms for participation.
- The UK sought a discount on membership fees, which are calculated based on GDP, with reports indicating the EU offered a 30 per cent reduction for the initial year.
- Leading university groups, including the Russell Group and Universities UK, have expressed strong approval for the potential return to Erasmus, which the UK exited under Boris Johnson.