Iranian regime to execute demonstrator over alleged involvement in protests

White House says Trump isn't ruling out miliary action against Iran over protests
  • The Iranian regime is reportedly set to execute demonstrator Erfan Soltani on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the ongoing protests, according to human rights organisations.
  • Soltani, 26, was arrested just six days ago and has been rushed through the justice system without access to a lawyer or clear charges, facing the death penalty.
  • Rights groups, including Hengaw and IHRNGO, describe this as part of a brutal crackdown on dissent, with potentially thousands killed in the last two weeks of protests.
  • HRANA reports at least 646 deaths over 16 days, including 505 protesters and 133 military and law enforcement personnel, though an internet blackout hinders verification.
  • The situation has drawn international condemnation, with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz suggesting the regime is nearing its end and a US president threatening tariffs on Iran's trading partners.
