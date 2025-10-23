Eric Trump shares AI video to hype new memoir
- Eric Trump posted an artificial intelligence-generated video to promote his new memoir, Under Siege.
- The video, seemingly powered by Grok, depicted a crowd of supporters holding his book and cheering in a trance-like manner.
- It appeared to be set in the Richard Nixon Library’s replica of the White House East Room, where Eric held a book tour event on Monday.
- The Trump family frequently uses AI-generated content online for promotional purposes or to criticize opponents.
- Under Siege, which recounts Eric’s experiences and the family's perceived “siege” of controversies, is currently a bestseller.