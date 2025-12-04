Erika Kirk insists husband Charlie’s murder was not a ‘gun problem’
- Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, affirmed her support for the Second Amendment despite her husband's death by gun violence.
- Speaking at The New York Times’ Dealbook Conference, she attributed the killing to a "deeply human problem" rooted in political divisions and the use of violence to silence opposing views.
- Charlie Kirk was fatally shot on 10 September at Utah Valley University during a debate, with 22-year-old Tyler Robinson subsequently arrested for his alleged murder.
- Erika Kirk publicly forgave her husband's alleged killer at his memorial, explaining that this act was essential to free herself from being "bound to evil."
- Following Charlie Kirk's death, Erika Kirk assumed the role of CEO at Turning Point USA, an organisation that saw a significant surge in membership enquiries.