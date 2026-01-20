Erika Kirk demands speedy trial for husband’s accused assassin in new court filing
- Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, has filed court papers demanding a speedy trial for Tyler Robinson, who is accused of her husband's murder.
- Her attorney, Jeffrey Neiman, filed a notice invoking her rights as a victim under Utah law, accusing the defense of causing "undue delay."
- The delay stems from Robinson's defense team seeking to remove a local prosecutor due to an alleged conflict of interest.
- The conflict of interest claim is based on a deputy in the county attorney's office having an adult child present when Charlie Kirk was shot.
- Legal experts say Erika’s court filing will likely add urgency to the case, with Robinson due back in court on Feb. 3.