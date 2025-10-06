Research challenges narrative of Ernest Shackleton’s Antarctica shipwreck
- New research by Finnish professor Jukka Tuhkuri challenges the long-held understanding of why Sir Ernest Shackleton's ship, HMS Endurance, sank in 1915.
- The analysis reveals that Endurance, previously considered the strongest polar ship of its era, had several structural deficiencies, including weaker deck beams and frames.
- Contrary to the popular belief that the rudder was its main weakness, evidence from Shackleton's diaries and crew communications suggests he was aware of the ship's shortcomings.
- Shackleton had previously recommended diagonal beams for another polar vessel, indicating his knowledge of designing ships for compressive ice, yet he chose a less robust vessel for his expedition.
- These findings rewrite the history of the disaster, offering a fuller picture of Shackleton's decisions without detracting from his remarkable achievement in ensuring his crew's survival.