Etsy vendors caught selling unregulated injectable vitamins
- Consumer choice organisation Which? uncovered the illegal sale of injectable vitamins on Etsy, with many products lacking essential nutritional and dosage information.
- One vendor, MummyWorldTreasures, included unprescribed erectile dysfunction pills as “free samples” with vitamin orders, which lab tests confirmed contained sildenafil and tadalafil.
- The sale of these erectile dysfunction substances without a prescription or pharmacist's supervision is illegal in the UK, as is the unregulated sale of injectable vitamins.
- Which? criticised Etsy's “dangerous lack of oversight”, noting that despite shops being closed and reported to Etsy and the MHRA, new illegal listings quickly reappear.
- Etsy stated that medical drugs and devices are prohibited, and they are actively monitoring for violations, while the MHRA is working with marketplaces to prevent illegal medicine sales.