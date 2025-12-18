Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Etsy vendors caught selling unregulated injectable vitamins

INSIDE THINGS - Vitamins
  • Consumer choice organisation Which? uncovered the illegal sale of injectable vitamins on Etsy, with many products lacking essential nutritional and dosage information.
  • One vendor, MummyWorldTreasures, included unprescribed erectile dysfunction pills as “free samples” with vitamin orders, which lab tests confirmed contained sildenafil and tadalafil.
  • The sale of these erectile dysfunction substances without a prescription or pharmacist's supervision is illegal in the UK, as is the unregulated sale of injectable vitamins.
  • Which? criticised Etsy's “dangerous lack of oversight”, noting that despite shops being closed and reported to Etsy and the MHRA, new illegal listings quickly reappear.
  • Etsy stated that medical drugs and devices are prohibited, and they are actively monitoring for violations, while the MHRA is working with marketplaces to prevent illegal medicine sales.
