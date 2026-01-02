Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Shock poll finds more Brits want to be in the EU than French or Italians

Starmer condemns 'Brexit template' as 'utterly reckless' during Lady Mayor's speech
  • A new YouGov poll indicates 50 per cent of British voters would now choose to rejoin the European Union, compared to 31 per cent who would opt to remain outside.
  • This represents a significant shift from the 52 per cent who backed Brexit nearly a decade ago, with UK support for EU membership now higher than in France and Italy.
  • The poll results place increased pressure on Labour leader Keir Starmer, who has consistently rejected rejoining the EU, its single market, or customs union.
  • Despite Starmer's stance, some Labour figures, including Wes Streeting and David Lammy, have suggested that a deeper trading relationship or rejoining the customs union could boost UK economic growth.
  • The findings emerge as an analysis reveals Brexit is costing the UK up to £90 billion annually in lost tax revenues, prompting calls from campaigners for closer ties with the bloc.
