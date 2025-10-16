EU sets 2027 target for brand new drone defence system
- The European Union has unveiled a comprehensive defence strategy, including a drone system and eastern border fortification, aiming to be fully operational by the decade's end amidst concerns over Russian incursions.
- Key components include the 'European Drone Defense Initiative' to detect and neutralise rogue drones by late 2027, and 'Eastern Flank Watch' to fortify the eastern frontier by the end of 2028.
- EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasised the urgent need to build European defence capabilities, stating that while Russia cannot attack today, it could prepare to do so in the coming years.
- The 'Defense Readiness Roadmap 2030' will be presented to EU leaders, encouraging member states to undertake 40 per cent of military purchases jointly by late 2027 and requiring an estimated 3.4 trillion euros in defence spending over the next decade.
- A crucial part of the plan involves providing security guarantees for Ukraine, with a goal to establish a drone alliance with the country by early next year.