Why the EU faces ‘money today or blood tomorrow’ over frozen Russian funds
- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned EU leaders they face a choice between "money today or blood tomorrow" regarding the use of frozen Russian assets.
- EU leaders are meeting to vote on a European Commission proposal to use £185bn of frozen Russian assets to secure a reparations loan for Ukraine.
- Belgium, where most of the assets are stored, has expressed concerns about the plan's legality, while Russia has labelled the scheme as "theft."
- Tusk stressed that the decision is critical not just for Ukraine but for the whole of Europe.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend the summit, urging European leaders to show a united front and secure support to make Russia's continued war efforts "pointless."