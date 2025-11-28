EuroMillions results: Winning lottery and Thunderball numbers for Friday 28 November
- Friday night’s EuroMillions draw has offered players the chance to win a huge jackpot of £157 million after another rollover.
- To win the prize, a player had to get five main numbers plus two lucky stars.
- In the UK, every EuroMillions entry automatically includes a unique "UK Millionaire Maker" code, entering you into an additional draw with a guaranteed £1 million winner in every draw.
- The winning EuroMillions numbers were 5, 29, 33, 39, 42. The Lucky Stars were 3 and 9.
- The winning Thunderball numbers were 6, 8, 11, 29, 32. The Thunderball was 3 .