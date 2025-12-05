EuroMillions results: Winning lottery and Thunderball numbers for Friday 5 December
- Friday night’s EuroMillions draw has offered players the chance to win a huge jackpot of £114 million after the jackpot was won on Tuesday.
- To win the prize, a player had to get five main numbers plus two lucky stars.
- In the UK, every EuroMillions entry automatically includes a unique "UK Millionaire Maker" code, entering you into an additional draw with a guaranteed £1 million winner in every draw.
- The winning EuroMillions numbers were 9, 15, 25, 34, 46. The Lucky Stars were 8 and 12. The Millionaire Maker code was MBJB69891.
- The winning Thunderball numbers were 3, 10, 17, 21, 27. The Thunderball was 11.