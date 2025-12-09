EuroMillions results: Winning lottery and Thunderball numbers for Tuesday 9 December
- Tuesday night’s EuroMillions draw has offered players the chance to win a huge jackpot of £125 million.
- To win the prize, a player had to get five main numbers plus two lucky stars.
- In the UK, every EuroMillions entry automatically includes a unique "UK Millionaire Maker" code, entering you into an additional draw with a guaranteed £1 million winner in every draw.
- The winning EuroMillions numbers were 13, 49, 2, 29 and 8. The Lucky Stars were 2 and 11.
- The winning Thunderball numbers were 2, 3, 14, 8, 11. The Thunderball was 6.