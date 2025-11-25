EuroMillions results: Winning lottery numbers for Tuesday 25 November
- Tonight’s EuroMillions draw has offered players the chance to win a huge jackpot of £143m.
- To win the prize, a player had to get five main numbers plus two lucky stars.
- In the UK, every Euromillions entry automatically includes a unique "UK Millionaire Maker" code, entering you into an additional draw with a guaranteed £1m winner in every draw.
- The winning numbers were 6, 11, 17, 35 and 44. The Lucky Stars were 3, 7.
- The Millionaire Maker code is JWGH03530.