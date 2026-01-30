EuroMillions results: Winning lottery and Thunderball numbers for Friday 30 January
- Tonight’s EuroMillions draw has offered players the chance to win a huge jackpot of £106 million after another rollover on Tuesday.
- To win the prize, a player had to get five main numbers plus two lucky stars.
- In the UK, every EuroMillions entry automatically includes a unique "UK Millionaire Maker" code, entering you into an additional draw with a guaranteed £1 million winner in every draw.
- The winning EuroMillions numbers were 14, 18, 31, 35, and 46. The Lucky Stars were 7 and 11.
- The winning Thunderball numbers were 24, 29, 36, 38, and 39. The Thunderball was 13.
